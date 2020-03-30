Jon Bon Jovi Featured Artist
March 30, 2020
This weeks Featured Artist is Jon Bon Jovi. Number 10 on the AC charts! His song "Limitless" went 11 to 10 this week. Mary Scanlon with Allan Mike & Mary told us about the JBJ Soul Kitchen, It's a non-profit Community Restaurant, run by the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, that serves paying and in-need customers. While Jon moves up the chart, he is personally serving up the clientelle at the 3 Restaurants. Take a look at one of the "Soul Kitchens" Click HERE, and check out Limitless right here.