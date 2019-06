The Jonas Brothers released their new album on Friday, their first collaboration as brothers in years. The brothers are "P K's" Preachers Kids". Watch their documentary on Netflicks talking about how the band started and the path that brought them back to work together. The Jonas Brothers will play Mohegan Sun Arena on August 21st. Here is a snap shot of the documentary "Chasing Happiness".

Video of Jonas Brothers - Chasing Happiness (Official Trailer)

Video of Jonas Brothers - Sucker

Their song Sucker is moving up the Hot AC charts and is beginning to be played in Lite Rock too. Here is the video.