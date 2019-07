It has been a decade since the Jonas brothers have worked together. It didn't take long for them to get back on the charts. Here is number 10 this week on the Adult Hit Charts and on Republic Records. The Jonas Brothers have been nominated for VMA Artist of the Year, with the hit "Sucker" in the Best Pop, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year categories. VMA's air August 26th on MTV.

Here is the directors cut to Sucker .