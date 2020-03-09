Jonas Brothers Featured Artists
Only Human by the Jonas Brothers is on the edge of the top 10 this week.
Here are the lyrics
I don't want this night to end
It's closing time, so leave with me again
You got all my love to spend,
Let's find a place where happiness begins
We gon' dance in my living room, slave to the way you move
Hurts when I'm leaving you
Just dance in the living room, love with an attitude
Drunk to an 80s groove
We gon' dance in my living room, slave to the way you move
Hurts when I'm leaving you
Dance in the living room, love with an attitude
Drunk
It's only human, you know that it's real
So why would you fight or try to deny the way that you feel?
Oh, babe, you can't fool me, your body's got other plans
So stop pretending you're shy, just come on and
Dance, dance, dance, dance, oh
Early morning la-la-light
Only getting up to close the blinds, oh
I'm praying you don't change your mind
'Cause leaving now just don't feel right
Let's do it one more time, oh babe
We gon' dance in my living room, slave to the way you move
Hurts when I'm leaving you (hurts when I'm leaving you)
Just dance in the living room, love with an attitude
Drunk to an 80s groove
We gon' dance in my living room, slave to the way you move
Hurts when I'm leaving you
Dance in the living room, love with an attitude
Drunk
It's only human, you know that it's real (know that it's real)
So why would you fight or try to deny the way that you feel?
(The way that you feel)
Oh, babe, you can't fool me, your body's got other plans
So stop pretending you're shy, just come on and
Dance, dance, dance, dance, oh
Dance, oh
Only human
It's only (man), it's only
Only human
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah
Only human
It's only (man), it's only
Only human