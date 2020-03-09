Jonas Brothers Featured Artists

Only Human by the Jonas Brothers is on the edge of the top 10 this week.

Here are the lyrics

I don't want this night to end

It's closing time, so leave with me again

You got all my love to spend,

Let's find a place where happiness begins

We gon' dance in my living room, slave to the way you move

Hurts when I'm leaving you

Just dance in the living room, love with an attitude

Drunk to an 80s groove

We gon' dance in my living room, slave to the way you move

Hurts when I'm leaving you

Dance in the living room, love with an attitude

Drunk

It's only human, you know that it's real

So why would you fight or try to deny the way that you feel?

Oh, babe, you can't fool me, your body's got other plans

So stop pretending you're shy, just come on and

Dance, dance, dance, dance, oh

Early morning la-la-light

Only getting up to close the blinds, oh

I'm praying you don't change your mind

'Cause leaving now just don't feel right

Let's do it one more time, oh babe

We gon' dance in my living room, slave to the way you move

Hurts when I'm leaving you (hurts when I'm leaving you)

Just dance in the living room, love with an attitude

Drunk to an 80s groove

We gon' dance in my living room, slave to the way you move

Hurts when I'm leaving you

Dance in the living room, love with an attitude

Drunk

It's only human, you know that it's real (know that it's real)

So why would you fight or try to deny the way that you feel?

(The way that you feel)

Oh, babe, you can't fool me, your body's got other plans

So stop pretending you're shy, just come on and

Dance, dance, dance, dance, oh

Dance, oh

Only human

It's only (man), it's only

Only human

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah

Only human

It's only (man), it's only

Only human