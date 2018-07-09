Josh Groban's New Song

A busy summer for Josh Groban. He and Sara Bareilles hosted the 72nd Tony Awards. His new song, “Granted” was released in early June and is the first single from his next album. Billboard Magazine says that the songs Lyric video (below) features students from Los Angeles County High School of the Arts, where Josh was educated.

Video of Josh Groban - Granted (Official Lyric Video)

Josh will be in Connecticut at Mohegan Sun on November 10th with Idina Menzel. They will do 18 dates together. Here is the Ticketmaster link.