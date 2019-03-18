Kacey Musgraves WRCH Artist Of The Week

Newcomer Kacey Musgraves is in the top 20 this week. You will hear her song "Rainbow" on Pillowtalk and Delilah also has it on her list. She will play the Rockland Trust Bank Pavilian in Boston on September 12th, all part of her Oh What A World Tour Click HERE for ticket info. Kacey was born in Texas on August 21, 1988. Her father owned a printing business and her mother is an artist. She already has 6 Grammy Awards, 4 Country Music Association Awards and an Academy of Country Music Award. Here is her official website.

Video of Kacey Musgraves - Rainbow (Official Music Video)