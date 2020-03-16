King & Country Artists Of The Week

For King & Country first showed up on the WRCH playlist last Christmas. Two brothers, Joel and Luke Smallbone who were known as Joel & Luke and also Austoville. The guys got their start doing back up vocals for their sister ,Rebecca St James an Austrailian Singer and Song Writer who won the Grammy in 1999 for Best Rock Gospel Album. Joel is the oldest and his brother Luke Smallbone the youngest. They are now Americian citizens are are based out of Nashville. Their current song is "God Only Knows" and it is in the top 30. Check out the video.

Video of for KING &amp; COUNTRY - God Only Knows (Official Music Video)