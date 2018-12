King and Country are known as "The Coldplay" of Austrailia. Joel & Luke Smallbone, are two brothers fronting a christian rock/pop band with amazing stage presense. They are based in Nashville these days and will be hitting Connecticut March 28th at the Palace Theatre in Stamford. Tickets HERE. Here is the "Goosebump version" of The Little Drummer Boy Live from Phoenix. for KING & COUNTRY.

Video of for KING & COUNTRY - Little Drummer Boy | LIVE from Phoenix

Official Website www.forkingandcountry.com