Lauren Daigel is the WRCH artist of the week. Two Grammy's and 7 Dove awards under her belt for this contempory christian artist. She is climbing up the Adult Contemporary charts from number 4 to number 3 this past week with "You Say" . She plays Radio City Music Hall on June 20th at 7:30. If you want to see her in concert Ticket info HERE

Video of Lauren Daigle - You Say (Official Music Video)