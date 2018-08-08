Lauren's Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah Dilemma is from Lauren, who says one guy in particular has caught my eye,

Quote, “I expect a lot from a man and he easily meets up to those standards” then she goes on to say he never spends time with her, he doesn’t take her out on real dates. He spends all this time and money going clubbing. Lauren, what standards does this guy live up to that is so high? Please, if he is not even willing to enter a committed relationship with you and treat you great but he wants to go out kickin’ it with friends. You think this guy is living up to some sort of standards… get real girlfriend! If he loved you, if he wanted to be partnered with you and in a committed relationship with you, would he be taking off and clubbing with his friends? I don't think so, that’s what single guys who don't have girlfriends and wives do, not committed guys who have a significant other, so, Laurie dear, wake up and smell the coffee and realize you deserve to be somebody's priority if you're making them your priority. You deserve to be their priority. You said you don’t like to complain…. that's not complaining. Setting healthy boundaries and saying no. It doesn't work for me that you're going out to connect with your friends while I'm sitting here twiddling my thumbs. OK,good luck and raise your standard girlfriend. -D