Capital Records artist Lewis Capaldi is the WRCH Featured Artist of the week. His song "Someone You Loved" is number 14 this week on the charts. He was in Scotland on October 7th 1996. He learned to play guitar and drums at 2 years old and was performing in pubs at 17. His debut album is called Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. Click here for his BIO.

Video of Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved