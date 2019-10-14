Lewis Capaldi Artist Of The Week

Lewis Capaldi the Scotish singer who has been number 1 for 7 weeks in the UK which is pretty close to a record for a single. Lewis is 23 and still living at home with his parents. The New York Post interviewed him and he said he thinks he is finally in a position to make enough money to get out on his own. In the Post interview when asked about Someone You Love. He said it wasn't conceived as a break up song. It was about losing family members. He did say “It’s just a different kind of breakup, where someone gets torn away from you,” he says. “The song is broad enough that people can find their own meaning to it.” His song is getting covered by quite a few artists including Camilla Cabello and The Jonas Brothers. Here are a couple of those versions starting with Lewis's visit to The Ellen Show.

Video of Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved (Live on Ellen)

Video of Camila Cabello - Someone You Loved (Lewis Capaldi Cover) in the Live Lounge