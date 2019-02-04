Local Sailor At Work In The Philippine Sea

For me(Allan Camp) , a big workday includes a drive down route 10 to get to the station. Then I see what Ralph Giansanti from Avon does on an average day. Glad he is out there. Here us the press release from the US Navy.

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 03, 2019) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ralph Giansanti, from Avon, Conn., gives a command to the stern gate operator in the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during combat rubber raiding crafts (CRRC) recovery operations. Ashland, part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)