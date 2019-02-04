Lovelytheband Featured Artist

Lovelytheband is number 13 this week on the Mediabase music charts. They formed in LA in 2016. Three guys, vocalist Mitchy Collins, Jordan Greenwald on guitar and Sam Price on drums. Their song Broken is the one that is getting it done for them. It came out in October and is gaining ears everywhere. Dean Richards added it to Pillowtalk a couple weeks ago. Their bio says the song hit the Alternative charts and the Top 10 Radio Songs chart, and now is nearing top 10 in Adult Hits. Check ot the official video here

Video of lovelytheband - broken (official video)