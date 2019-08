Lukas Graham the band not the person....consists of lead vocalist Lukas Forchhammer,Mark Falgren their durmmer, and bassist Magnus Larsson. Hailing from Denmark they are number 6 in america this week on the adult hits chart on Mediabase. A pretty love song called "Love Someone" Check the band bio HERE www.lukasgraham.com

Video of Lukas Graham - Love Someone [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]