Maren Morris and Zedd are number 9 this weed on the Mediabase music charts. Born in Arlington, Texas, Maren spent her early years at her parent's hair salon. Her father bought her a guitar and by 2005 she had recorded her first album. She had a talent for writing and found her way to Nashville where she wrote songs for other artists including Tim McGraw and Kelly Clarkson. Zedd is Anton Zaslavski, the Russian producer of the song. Here is The Middle

Video of Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey - The Middle (Official Music Video)