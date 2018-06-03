Maren Morris and Zedd Featured Artist

Hit Song The Middle

June 3, 2018
Allan Camp
Maren Morris

Maren Morris and Zedd are number 9 this weed on the Mediabase music charts. Born in Arlington, Texas, Maren spent her early years at her parent's hair salon. Her father bought her a guitar and by 2005 she had recorded her first album.  She had a talent for writing and found her way to Nashville where she wrote songs for other artists including Tim McGraw and Kelly Clarkson.  Zedd is Anton Zaslavski, the Russian producer of the song.  Here is The Middle

