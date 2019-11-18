Maren Morris Featured Artist

Maren Morris is the weeks featured artist. From Arlington Texas she released her first album HERO in 2016 and it flew up the country music charts. The first single broke a record for the amount of radio stations that jumped on the single the first week it was out. She ended up winning Best New Song at the CMA Awards. Her new song, "The Bones" is already doing great at Hot AC and is number 22 on the Mediabase list this week. She did a ballad version on the record with Irish singer Hozier who sang Take Me To Church. Maren says that she loves his voice and he was a fan of her song "The Bones" They two of them recorded a duet of the song and sound awesome together. We decided to play the duet exclusively. Listen to the the chemistry.

Video of Maren Morris, Hozier - The Bones (Audio)