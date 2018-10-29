Mariah Carey Featured Artist

Known as "The Songbird Supreme" Mariah Carey is out with a sultry new love song that reminds me of the “Vision Of Love” days. It's called "With You: She sang it on the American Music Awards and will be coming to the Oakdate in Wallingford April 6th. The song went 24 to 16 this week on the Mediabase music charts. Here is the AMA performance

Video of Mariah Carey - With You (Live from the American Music Awards)

What else is up? Mariah will be back on a singing competition show. It's no secret Mariah didn't enjoy her American Idol Judge experience. But this time she is on "The Voice" Her roll will be that of an advisor in the "Knockout Rounds" She says that in sessions with the contestants, "some of them have completely blown me away.”