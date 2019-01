Michael Buble had put his career on hold. He and his wife had been concentraiting on getting their son Noah healthy after he was diagnosed with cancer at only 3 years old. His son is doing better and he is back on stage and in the studio. Locally he will be in concert at Madison Square Garden on February 20th and in Worcester on February 26th. His new song hit number 19 this week on Mediabase.

Video of Michael Bublé - Love You Anymore [Official Music Video]

He was on the Ellen show pretending to be a cash regester attendant in one of her funny pranks. Watch it HERE