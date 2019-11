Someone aptly put it on a Youtube comment about Natasha Beddingfield back on the charts. It's Been Too Long! She is number 16 on the Mediabase music charts this week with Kick It! In a conversation with RADIO.COM she says “To me it means, hang out with me” “The album is really fun. It’s energetic. It’s about making people feel moved, or moving them.” Watch the video HERE Watch the Official Video below

