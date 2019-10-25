New At The Movies This Week

Black and Blue, Rated R: After a rookie cop in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a young drug dealer on her body cam, she finds herself on the run from both vengeful criminals and the law itself. Starring: Naomie Harris, Mike Colter, Frank Grillo

Video of BLACK AND BLUE - Official Trailer (HD)

Countdown, Rated PG-13: After downloading an app that predicts she has three days to live, a nurse has to find a way to save her own life before time runs out. Starring: Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Eliana Bateman