Post Malone Artist Of The Week
March 9, 2020
Austin Richard Post, known professionally as Post Malone, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer born in Syracuse, New York. His father had been a disk jockey in his youth and turned his son on to all types of music. They moved to Texas from New York state when his dad got a job with the Dallas Cowboys. Post picked up interest in guitar by playing the Guitar Hero game. His record "Circles" is top ten this week. Listen. Post Malone - Circles
For more on Post Malone, check his Bio HERE