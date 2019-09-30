Richard Marx Featured Artist

Richard Marx is our featured artist this week. He has had a 30 year career as a singer, songwriter and actor. Richard has 3 sons in the music biz now and his most recent single is a song that he wrote with his middle son. I had the privilege to chat with Richard on Friday. He was generous enough to offer us tickets to his show in Medford Massachusetts that will go up for bid on Tuesday as part of the WRCH Think Pink radiothon for breast cancer research at Hartford Hospital. Richard says he asked his son, "Why don't you sit down and write a song with your old man" (Listen to Allan Mike & Mary's Chat below) One hour later this song was created and it is number 14 this week.

Video of Richard Marx - Another One Down (Audio)