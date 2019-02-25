Rob Thomas Artist Of The Week

Rob Thomas is this weeks Artist Of The Week. He announced this week that his new album, "Chip Tooth Smile" will be out April 26th. The first song came out this week called “One Less Day (Dying Young).” Rob wrote the music and the album was produced by Butch Walker who has done work for Pink and Panic at the Disco. An atlantic records press release quotes Rob Thomas saying “Living one more day is a privilege not afforded to everyone, so do all you can with the ones you get.” Thomas will celebrate the release of Chip Tooth Smile with an extensive North American summer tour with special guest Abby Anderson" Get more info on the upcoming tour and ticket information, right here. http://www.robthomasmusic.com.

Video of Rob Thomas - One Less Day (Dying Young) [Official Music Video]