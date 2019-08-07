Rob Thomas Artist Of The Week

Atlantic Records Press Release:

On August 5th Atlantic Records announced in a press release that Multiple-GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Rob Thomas has shared a dynamic new video for “Can’t Help Me Now,” off his critically acclaimed fourth solo album Chip Tooth Smile (available now via Emblem/Atlantic Records). The visual, shot along the just-wrapped first leg of Thomas’ North American Chip Tooth Tour, premiered this past weekend via Entertainment Tonight. Thomas’ North American Chip Tooth Tour is set to resume next Friday, August 16th in Port Chester, NY and run through late September with special guest Max Frost on select dates. Variety declared the live show to be “a fist-pumping celebration of life” following opening night in Red Bank, NJ, further praising Thomas as “a consummate performer” and noting “it’s impossible to keep your eyes off of him as he works every inch of the stage.” Here is the video