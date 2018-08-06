Rod Steward Featured Artist

Rod Stewart coming into the top 30 with an powerful emotional new record called “Didn’t I” A dad standing at the bedside of his child as she clings to life. Female vocal is Bridget Cady. Still an amazing story teller, listen to this one from Rod Stewart. Lyrics below,

Video of Didn&#039;t I

Rod Stewart w/Bridget Cady-Didn't I

There are times to remember and times that I wish to forget

Our time together was tinged with love and regret

Oh my girl, my sweet, sweet little girl



Didn't I try to tell ya

That life was for living

Oh, didn't I?

And wasn't I the guy who said

Stay away from that tribe

Oh, wasn't I?

And didn't I try to tell ya

That stuff's gonna kill ya

Oh, didn't I?

But you thought it was cool

And I was just an old fool

Oh, look at ya

