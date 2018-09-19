Song Secret: He Met Her At A College Party
September 19, 2018
Categories:
This inspiration for this 1970's hit was a person he and his band mate met at a college party. Here is the story.
(Podcast and Video Below)
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
19 Sep
Elton John XL Center
20 Sep
Christmas Wish CT Volunteer Kick-Off Sphinx Shriner Center
22 Sep
Farm Aid 2018 Xfinity Theatre
26 Sep
Get Hired Hartford Career Expo Connecticut Convention Center
28 Sep
Village Players Presents Little Shop Of Horrors Joanna’s Banquet Facilities