Song Secret: His Brother & Sister Drummed On Empty Bottles
Song Secret
July 18, 2018
It was released in 1979 and would be his first chart topper. If you listen to the open of the song, you will hear his Brother and Sister bring out the drumsticks and play on empty bottles. The track would become the first of many Grammy award winners for this individual. The lyrics were misunderstood and may have come from a popular movie of the time! Is there enough going on here for you here? Listen to the story of todays Song Secret