Song Secret: His Fathers Anniversary Speech Inspired The Song Lyrics
January 24, 2019
This 1978 song was inspired by the song writers father speaking about his mother and how much he loved her and appreciated her at their anniversary party. The song ended up as a centerpiece of their first album. Here is the story..
