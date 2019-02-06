Song Secret: It Turned Into A Duet

February 6, 2019
Allan Camp

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Categories: 
Song Secret

It came out in 1983 and was almost a single voiced hit till someone said, "Why not make it a duet?" Then guess what happened.  It ended up on the Country and Adult Contemporary charts and voted Favorite Country song..Here is the story.

Tags: 
song secret