Song Secret: Only 15 When She Recorded This Hit
May 24, 2019
Categories:
This hit was a remake of a song that hit the charts 20 years earlier. The 15 year old artist didn't really like the song, but she topped the charts with it in 1987. Know what it is? I'll tell you right here on todays Song Secret.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
25 May
Allan Camp @ Richard Chevrolet in Cheshire Richard Chevrolet
13 Jun
Team Jayden - Fundraising Dinner Maneeley's Banquet & Catering
13 Jun
Pentatonix Mohegan Sun Arena
21 Jun
Make Music Hartford Greater Hartford Arts Council
21 Jun
Diana Ross Foxwoods Resort Casino