Song Secret: Only 15 When She Recorded This Hit

May 24, 2019
Allan Camp

Photo Allan Camp

This hit was a remake of a song that hit the charts 20 years earlier.  The 15 year old artist didn't really like the song, but she topped the charts with it in 1987.  Know what it is?  I'll tell you right here on todays Song Secret.

