Song Secret: Prince Wrote It For Someone Else
February 20, 2019
Categories:
This record was released in 1984 by a very popular performer and song writer. He gave it to a percussionist and talked her into singing it. Listen the the story right here on todays Song Secret.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
21 Feb
38th Annual CT Flower & Garden Show Connecticut Convention Center
28 Feb
Mumford & Sons in Concert @ XL Center XL Center
10 Mar
New Britain Symphony Orchestra Presents Dance for Joy Welte Hall, CCSU
15 Mar
Fleetwood Mac at XL Center in Hartford XL Center
29 Mar
Jersey Boys Toyota Oakdale Theatre