Song Secret: She Wrote The Song In 10 Minutes
September 12, 2018
Categories:
After playing this song to her band mates, one person said all it was, was 3 chords and a left hand note. She didn't give up on it. It ended up being their only Number One US Record .
Here is a video of the song LIVE
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
15 Sep
Run For Nancy's Kids MDC Reservoir
15 Sep
Dean Richards @ Dollar General Grand Opening Dollar General
15 Sep
5th Annual Bocce Tournament to Fight Cancer Solomon Welles House
15 Sep
Small State Great Beer 2018 Constitution Plaza
16 Sep
14th Annual Memorial Run Peter Lavery Churchill Park