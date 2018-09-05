Song Secret: The Song Title Was A Repeated Letter
September 5, 2018
Categories:
This 1993 song recorded by a cover band who's lead singer was studying to be an English Literature Professor. It hit number 4 on Billboard and was nominated for a Grammy. Here is the story.
Listen and then Check the Official Song Video
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
06 Sep
Leia @ The Plaza at Buckland Hills The Plaza at Buckland Hills
08 Sep
St. Lucian's Residence Tag Sale in New Britain St. Lucian's Residence
08 Sep
2018 Connecticut Buddy Walk® Stepping Up For Down Syndrome New Britain Stadium
08 Sep
4th Anuual Noah Webster Real Ale Harvest Fest Noah Webster House
08 Sep
Donate to Help the Connecticut Brawlers Clem Lemire Field