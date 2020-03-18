Song Secret: This Record Was Never On His Album
March 18, 2020
Categories:
He gave the song to Camron Crowe and he put it on the Fast Times At Ridgemont High Soundtrack. It never was added to any of his own studio albums. Here is the story.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
21 Mar
Nutmeg State Orchid Society: Come See Our Bloomers West Hartford Meeting & Conference Center
25 Apr
A MARC Masquerade: Wine Tasting 2020 St. Clements Castle
17 Jul
Journey & Pretenders Xfinity Theatre
09 Sep
Maroon 5 & Meghan Trainor XFINITY Theatre
29 Sep
Women of Innovation Connecticut Convention Center