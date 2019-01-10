Song Secret: Written About His Indiana Home Town
January 10, 2019
Categories:
This 1985 Song was all about his Indiana Home Town and the benefits of living there. He wrote it on an old typewritter in his parents home. Here is the story.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
20 Jan
Army & Navy Club Pancake Breakfast Army & Navy Club
20 Jan
Dr. Martin Luther King Gala 2019 Hartford Marriott Hotel
02 Feb
Power Thru The Powder Ski Sundown
28 Feb
Mumford & Sons in Concert @ XL Center XL Center
15 Mar
Fleetwood Mac at XL Center in Hartford XL Center