Song Secret: Written As A Song Of Faith
October 4, 2019
Categories:
The Saxaphone player of this band was in religious studies when he read a scripture about the angels dancing and celebrating the birth of Adam. It ended up being the bands only #1 Hit! Here is the story.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
04 Oct
Scarecrow Contest and All New Workshop Newington Parks and Recreation Department
04 Oct
RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles Toyota Oakdale Theatre
04 Oct
Journey Mohegan Sun Arena
05 Oct
05 Oct
7th Annual WeHa Whiskey Festival Hartford Golf Club