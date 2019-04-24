Song Secret:Drummer Wrote A Song About His Younger Sister
April 24, 2019
The drummer of this band wrote a song about his younger sister coming of age. Her name was Christy, but the band members thought he sang something else. Well the misunderstood name won out. Here is todays song secret.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
27 Apr
Walk MS: East Hartford Rentschler Field
30 Apr
Cher MassMutual Center
04 May
Hockanum Brewfest 2019 Hockanum Brewfest
11 May
2019 CT Race In The Park Walnut Hill Park
11 May
Army & Navy Club Mother's Day Vendor/ Craft Fair & Plant Sale Army & Navy Club