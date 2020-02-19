Song Secret:Maurice From EWF Wrote Their Song
February 19, 2020
Categories:
Maurice White from EWF not only played drums for her 3 girl band, but he wrote the song that would go Platnum for them. Here is the story!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
20 Feb
CT Flower and Garden Show CT Convention Center
29 Feb
Prize & Cash Bingo Sphinx Shriners Center
25 Apr
A MARC Masquerade: Wine Tasting 2020 St. Clements Castle
17 Jul
Journey & Pretenders Xfinity Theatre
09 Sep
Maroon 5 & Meghan Trainor XFINITY Theatre