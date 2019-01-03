Song Secret:Song Idea Came From Watching Japanese Kids Dancing

January 3, 2019
Allan Camp

Photo © Venkatajalandar A S | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Song Secret

This British artist got a name for himself after releasing this song in America.  The song inspired Simples Minds and Depeche Mode because of its eunique sound. Here is the story.

Tags: 
song secret
Music