Song Secret:Song Idea Came From Watching Japanese Kids Dancing
January 3, 2019
Categories:
This British artist got a name for himself after releasing this song in America. The song inspired Simples Minds and Depeche Mode because of its eunique sound. Here is the story.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
20 Jan
Army & Navy Club Pancake Breakfast Army & Navy Club
20 Jan
Dr. Martin Luther King Gala 2019 Hartford Marriott Hotel
02 Feb
Power Thru The Powder Ski Sundown
28 Feb
Mumford & Sons in Concert @ XL Center XL Center
15 Mar
Fleetwood Mac at XL Center in Hartford XL Center