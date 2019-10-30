Song Secret:Song Title From A Party Guest Messing Up Names
October 30, 2019
Categories:
He wrote the song in Africa. It was about a man undergoing a mid-life crisis, and the song title came from an experience the writer had with a house party guest who couldn't get his or his wife Peggy's name right. Here is the story.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
09 Nov
Pancake Breakfast Church of St. Andrew the Apostle
16 Nov
An Evening With Kelli O’Hara & Matthew Morrison Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
24 Nov
Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Concert XL Center
27 Nov
5th Annual CCHS Alumni Football Game Chicopee Comprehensive High School
30 Nov
Stuff The Bus Toy Drive Town Line Square Plaza