Tamara's Delilah Dilemma

Here is the thing Tamra, they have not yet come up with a way to clone you. Or I, I wish they did, so we could do all the things we want to do in the course of 24 hours, however they haven't done that. You are one person and your one person requires at least six or seven hours of sleep. If you don't get that sleep you are not going to be effective. So something is going to have to give . You can not work two jobs or more than 40 hours a week and be a fulltime college student and get straight A's unless you have no life whatsoever. You’re going to have to figure out where you can make a sacrifice. You don't have to bag it all. You said, I wish I had the guts to give it up, don't give up! Rearrange, drop a class, change your schedules so you are only taking one or two classes at the most. Or go talk to your employer and say I have to cut back to 30 hours a week. There are ways to do it you have options, you have to figure out a smart way to balance those options. You cannot keep adding responsibilities on to your shoulders unless you make sacrifices so before you add another thing to your plate young lady, Tamara, take a few hours off of your plate. -D