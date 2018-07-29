Tommy's Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah Dilemma is from a young man named Tommy who when he was younger was behaving bullishly and he left home. His family's response was don’t let the screen door hit you on the way out. Now he is clean and sober he's been married for six years he has a son but he's still estranged from his family. Tommy, do not wait another moment. Do not let another second go by without making direct amends. Maybe they'll forgive you maybe they wont. But you need to make direct amends to the people you hurt when you were being a knucklehead. Reach out and let them know how sorry you are and if they choose, to forgive you, then reconciliation can happen. If they don’t, it will be their problem, not your problem. Good luck and god bless you