Try It Tuesday Flemings Prime Steakhouse On Blue Back Square Restaurant Week

Hi, It's Allan Camp from Allan Mike & Mary. This week on Try It Tuesday, Sous Chef Mario and managing partner Liz Kiyak from Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar were in studio to share what you can enjoy on restaurant week going on right now at Blue Back Square. Chef Mario chats about steaks that will make your mouth water, including this 14 oz rib-eye, some of their seafood offerings and he prepaired a Harvest Salad (and seen above) Tuna Poke on a ginger sause, with caviar on top. It was watching a master at work. Listen here and take advantage of restaurant week at Blue Back Square. It is going on Now!