Gary Grow from Rollingstone Magazine says about U2's new song, "The video for U2's new single, "Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way" focuses on different youth cultures in the band's native Ireland with a series of portraits in motion. U2 is on tour this summer and makes their connecticut stop on July 3rd. Ticket info Here. Check out the video.

