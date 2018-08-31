Weezer: Artists Of The Week

This weeks Featured Artist is Weezer. They hail from LA and got together in the mid 90’s. Band members today are vocalist and lead guitar Rivers Cuomo, Pat Wilson on drums, Bryan Bell on guitar and Scott Shriner on Bass(and sometimes vocals). They were produced by Ric Ocasek of the Cars in the eary days and got their first record deal with Geffen records. They are on the AC charts this week with a remake of the Toto song, Africa. A young fan kept urging the band to record the song. They recorded Toto’s Roseanna but the pressure from the fan kept up. Well, it worked out. The 90’s band has a hit.

Video of Weezer - Africa