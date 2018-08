Tune in all weekend for your soundtrack of the Labor Day Weekend. It's All 80's All Weekend on WRCH brought to you by the law firm or Brown, Paindris & Scott. The Lite 100.5 WRCH Labor Day 80's Flashback Weekend on the air and on line at Radio.Com Jim Brickman kicks it off at 6am and runs until Pillowtalk on Monday. Here is something to get you in the mood.

Video of Nonstop 80s Greatest Hits - Best Oldies Songs Of 1980s - Greatest 80s Music Hits

Video of Greatest Hits Of The 80's - 80s Music Hits - Best Songs of The 80s