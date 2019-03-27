PillowTalk: Fictitious Office Party

Larry from Bristol is a hard working man. More than 30 years ago, he was working two jobs. At that time, one of his bosses said to him, "I have a sister in law I'd like you to meet". Her name was Anne. His boss Tony even went so far as to arrange a fake office party so that Larry and Anne could meet.

Larry told me that it was "love at first sight" Larry loves his wife so much and she is so special to him. I could not play the first song Larry asked for. It was Larry and Anne's wedding song, but I had already played it earlier in the evening. So I asked Larry, "What artist does your wife enjoy?" He told me, "She loves Sinatra". So we chose Strangers In The Night.

He also told me that he and his wife love listening to PillowTalk. They share it together every night. Thank you Larry for your kind words. Watch Frank Sinatra hold the audience in the palm of his hand.