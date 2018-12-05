Black Is The New Green
December 5, 2018
When it comes to fake Christmas trees, the hot trend for 2018 is black! That's right, black Christmas trees.
According to the home decor retailer Wayfair, there has been a 70% increase this year in searches on their website for black trees. Nearly 4,000 searches this year, compared to less than 2,500 one year ago.
And Treetopia, a site devoted to colorful fake trees, says black is currently the second most popular color for artificial trees (after green) in five states: Arizona, Delaware, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin.