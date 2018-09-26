Elton John Adds To Grueling Touring Schedule

The Rocket Man isn’t ready to leave orbit just yet. Elton John just added 25 dates to his farewell tour. The new dates don’t extend the tour – they were squeezed in to the end of 2019. The new leg begins September 4th in Salt Lake City and ends November 16th on Long Island.

America and Canada, we've added 25 NEW #EltonFarewellTour dates! Make sure you fan verify below to access the ticket pre-sale. --https://t.co/P55Ev2frNP pic.twitter.com/1AvJv4aEDf — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 26, 2018

Elton John’s massive, 3-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began September 8th in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He played a mix of deep cuts and classic hits like “Tiny Dancer,” “Levon,” and “Rocket Man.”